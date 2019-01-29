'To beg for drugs, it's just horrible'
Rough sleeping: 'To beg for drugs, it's just horrible'

Martin arrived in England to try to get off heroin but ended up living on the streets of Newcastle.

Life is at "rock bottom" for him and others who sleep rough in the city.

With new figures on rough sleeping due out later this week, three people in Newcastle give an insight into life on the streets.

You can watch the full film by BBC Inside Out North East and Cumbria on the BBC iPlayer.

