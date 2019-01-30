The can producing images of the Sun's path

Media player
For weeks, months or even years, a small can sits and captures the earth's path across the sky.
The Solarcan is a simple pinhole camera that produce extreme time exposures.
It was created by Sam Cornwell, from Northumberland, who fundraised to make the mass-produced camera an achievable buy for budding photographers
30 Jan 2019
