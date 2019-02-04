Women caught putting hair in pub pizza

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women put hair in Sunderland pub pizza for refund
Two women were caught putting their own hair in a pizza to get a refund.
After complaining at The Peacock in Sunderland, staff apologised and the women were given a £7 refund and free drinks.
But staff later realised the hair did not match any of the people working there.
CCTV footage showed the women pulling out their hair and adding it to the food.
-
04 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-47121533/women-put-hair-in-sunderland-pub-pizza-for-refundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window