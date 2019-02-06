'It's good to be among creative people'

Media player
Newcastle Instagrammers meet for city photowalk
We joined NCL Collective for an Instagram photowalk around Newcastle.
For the group, many of whom had only met online, it was a chance for them to take some striking images of the city as well as socialising and learning tips from fellow photographers.
@taminastyles said: "I've really enjoyed the social aspect meeting so many like-minded creatives and such talented people."
06 Feb 2019
