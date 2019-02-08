‘I’m 28 and I’ve never been on a date’

Video

Damian Littlefair has spent years looking for a relationship but says people "don’t want to know" when they find out he has a disability.

The 28-year-old, from Darlington, has Asperger’s Syndrome, a type of autism spectrum disorder which impacts the way someone interprets their environment.

For Damian, it affects the way he reads social situations and interacts with people.

His quest for love has seen him use online dating websites, apply for TV dating shows and even resort to "unconventional" adverts posted to Facebook buy-and-sell groups.