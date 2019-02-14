Sharing the food love on Valentine's Day
Hebburn Helps share the love on Valentine's Day

Hebburn Helps shared the love in South Tyneside this Valentine's Day.

Volunteers Angie Comerford and Natasha Nicholson wanted to make sure everyone had a special day so went to elderly residents' homes to deliver a treat.

Recipients were given a meal, chocolate hearts, a Valentine's card and a rose.

