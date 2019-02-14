The cafe handing out Valentine's biscuits

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gosforth's Cafe Beam gives out biscuits to community
Staff at Cafe Beam in Gosforth wanted to give back to the community by handing out Valentine's biscuits.
The cafe opened three months ago and employs people with disabilities to help them develop their skills.
People who work at the cafe handed out the biscuits on the High Street as a thank you to customers.
-
14 Feb 2019
