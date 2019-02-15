Lollipop lady quits over safety concerns
Lollipop lady Jacqueline Carver is leaving her job after suffering verbal abuse from drivers.

She has helped children cross the road outside Oakfield Infant & Junior School in Gateshead for almost five years.

She said she enjoyed the job but sometimes cars pass her while she is stood in the road and others hit her stick.

She said: "If I don't feel safe how can I cross the children safely?"

