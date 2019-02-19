Gymnasts ready for Special Olympics

Media player
Middlesbrough gymnasts at Special Olympics World Games
Three gymnasts with Down’s syndrome have been selected to represent Great Britain at the Special Olympics World Games.
Caroline Jennison, Sean Jewitt and Mica Hoare, all from Middlesbrough, will represent Team GB in Abu Dhabi in March.
The athletes will be among representatives from 170 countries.
Filmed and edited by Adam Clarkson.
19 Feb 2019
