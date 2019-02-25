Dalek artwork faces extermination

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Doctor Who: Village rallies round man's homemade Dalek
A family-run science fiction museum may be exterminated because a Dalek display does not comply with planning regulations.
Neil Cole made the model with his art students in Allendale in Northumberland but Northumberland County Council wants it to be removed.
In protest, residents have created their own homemade Daleks outside their homes and businesses in solidarity.
-
25 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-47364231/doctor-who-village-rallies-round-man-s-homemade-dalekRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window