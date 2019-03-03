'I was abandoned in a phone box as a baby'

Video

At 01:00 BST on 10 July 1996, a baby was abandoned in a telephone box in Blyth, Northumberland.

A lady, believed to be her mother, called the ambulance service from the kiosk to say she had given birth and had left her on Renwick Road. No one was in sight when the emergency services arrived.

The baby was named Sarah Renwick - after the police officer who found her and the street she was found on.

Now, aged 22, she is appealing for help in the hope of finding out about her past.