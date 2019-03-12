Detention centre abuse 'ruined my life'

Video

Two victims of sex abuse at a County Durham detention centre have described how their lives were ruined.

Ray Poar and Dave Stoker were both 17 when they were abused by Neville Husband, who was in charge of the kitchens at Medomsley. Mr Stoker has died since he was interviewed.

Husband was jailed in 2003 for rape and died in 2010.

Durham Police began a new investigation in 2013 into sexual and physical abuse by former staff.

More than 1,600 potential victims came forward, with 300 linked to Husband.

The Ministry of Justice said it had so far paid compensation to 237 people who were sexually abused by him.