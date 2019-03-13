'It extends what we do in a magical way'
Water show helps stimulate children's senses

Children from a school in Hebburn, South Tyneside, took part in a special theatre production - all in water.

Splish Slash is a multi-sensory water show for children with disabilities - using lighting and music to help stimulate the senses.

Children from Keelman's Way School enjoyed taking part in the performance in a hydrotherapy pool.

