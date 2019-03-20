Taking the classroom to the beach

Media player
Northumberland school takes the classroom to the coast
A school in Northumberland has taken the classroom to the coast.
Beaconhill Community Primary School in Cramlington has structured its curriculum to teach pupils on the beach.
They take part in activities like shelter building and starting fires, which the school says helps back in the classroom and at home.
The Beach School, which has been praised by Ofsted, is now helping other schools in the region.
20 Mar 2019
