The daughter of a woman who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack said she has empathy for what her killer was feeling but not what he did.

Ethan Mountain attacked 62-year-old Joan Hoggett at the One Stop shop in Sunderland where she worked.

The 19-year-old admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and a court heard he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. He was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

Mrs Hoggett's daughter Michelle Young, said: "I'm trying really hard to understand... but what he's actually done, I can't have empathy for that, I can't feel sorry for him."