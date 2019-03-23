The barman living his dream pulling pints
The barman with autism living his dream

From a young age Joe Guthrie has dreamed of working behind a bar.

The 18-year-old, from Blyth in Northumberland, has autism and was non-verbal until the age of six.

Now, thanks to his local pub's landlady, Joe's dream has come true.

