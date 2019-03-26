Red squirrels thriving at Wallington

Media player
Red squirrels are making the most of the Wallington sun
Red squirrels have been spotted in Wallington, near Morpeth, making the most of the sunshine.
They were seen looking for food close to Rothley Lake.
There are now about 200 red squirrels on the estate.
26 Mar 2019
