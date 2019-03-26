Red squirrels thriving at Wallington
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Red squirrels are making the most of the Wallington sun

Red squirrels have been spotted in Wallington, near Morpeth, making the most of the sunshine.

They were seen looking for food close to Rothley Lake.

There are now about 200 red squirrels on the estate.

  • 26 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Which animal is helping the red squirrel?