Arsonist accidentally sets fire to himself

Video

This CCTV shows an arsonist who targeted farm buildings in Gateshead accidentally set fire to himself.

The man is seen pouring liquid on a door of the disused Riding Poultry Farm in Winlaton, before being caught in a fireball.

He then runs off with his arm and clothes on fire, which police believe must have caused serious burns.

The resulting blaze badly damaged the property, although no-one else was reported injured.