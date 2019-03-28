Introducing the cheesy chip pie

Video

A cafe owner has created an unusual delicacy ahead of Sunderland AFC's trip to Wembley.

Cheesy Chips - a favourite with Black Cats supporters - have been used to created a cheesy chip pie.

Craig Lynch, owner of The Hidden Gem, said: "It doesn't sound like it would be nice, but once people eat it, they're quite surprised."

Sunderland face Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final at 14:30 BST on Sunday.