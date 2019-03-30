'I just love this football club'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sunderland surprise elderly fan with Wembley trip
Sunderland fan George Forster was worried he would not be able to watch his team play at Wembley.
The 92-year-old has been chairman of the Sunderland Supporters' Association for almost 50 years and has seen his team play countless times.
When the club heard he was struggling to travel alone to London to see them play in the EFL trophy final, they stepped in and ensured he would not miss out.
-
30 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-47747683/sunderland-surprise-elderly-fan-with-wembley-tripRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window