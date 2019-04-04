Media player
Pupil helps teachers understand dyslexia
Ben Heslop has impressed teachers at his Newcastle primary school by writing a book on dyslexia, which describes his emotions
The 11-year-old hopes it helps them gain a better understanding of other youngsters who have the common learning difficulty.
"Although it may seem like a struggle, no matter what you try and do, you can always accomplish it whether you have dyslexia or not," he said.
04 Apr 2019
