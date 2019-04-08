Police volunteer with Down's 'like everyone else'
Video

Barry Cairns volunteers at Durham Police's headquarters every week.

The 53-year-old, from Gilesgate in Durham, has Down's syndrome and spends every Thursday carrying out tasks such as shredding, assisting on reception and helping out in the post room.

The force ensures he does work a paid employee would undertake as part of an initiative with Ethicare, which ensures adults with disabilities lead a rewarding and meaningful life.

  • 08 Apr 2019
