The girls fighting racism through verse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The girls fighting racism through verse

A young writers' group from the west end of Newcastle have been inspired to make a short film as a way to stand up to racism.

Tessy and Angelica, members of New Writing North Young Writers, are part of the team behind Colour Blind, a short poem based on their real experiences with "every day racism".

  • 09 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Grandparents' lessons on the racist past