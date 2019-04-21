Shutting a street so children can play
Whitley Bay street closed so children can play out

A street in Whitley Bay is encouraging its young residents to play outside.

By closing Plessey Crescent and inviting the neighbours, the children can play outside without fear of fast cars or traffic.

