What is the North of Tyne Authority?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North of Tyne Combined Authority vote takes place

Voting takes place on Thursday for the new North of Tyne Mayor.

The new combined authority will cover Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside.

But are people aware of the new authority?

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: What puts so many people off voting?