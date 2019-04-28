Media player
The County Durham chef cooking her way to happiness
A chef from Consett is helping others deal with mental health issues by encouraging people to "cook to match your mood".
Catriona Macdougall lived with anxiety and depression for 20 years and was diagnosed with bipolar in 2015.
She found cooking and eating healthily helped with her mental health, so she started a blog called Cook Yourself Happier.
She hopes by sharing her daily struggles and recipes, it will help improve other people's heath and wellbeing and make them feel less isolated.
28 Apr 2019
