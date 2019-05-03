Media player
Tyne Pedestrian Tunnels to reopen in June after revamp
The Tyne Pedestrian Tunnels are set to reopen after a six-year refurbishment.
The £7m project, complete with CCTV and better ventilation, will be completed at the end of June.
03 May 2019
