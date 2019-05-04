What does Middlesbrough mean to you?

Media player
We Are Middlesbrough: What do locals think of the town?
The BBC is spending a week focusing on stories about Middlesbrough and the people who live in the town.
We Are Middlesbrough will run from 20-24 May, aiming to bring the town's stories to a wider audience.
We took to the streets to ask the people what Middlesbrough means to them.
04 May 2019
