Wife claimed husband killed by 'enemies'

Helena Atay: Wife said husband had 'enemies' on bodycam
This bodycam footage shows a woman who killed her husband telling police that other people were responsible.
Helena Atay, also known as Karine, said her husband had "enemies" when questioned by police.
She was found guilty of his killing.
31 May 2019
