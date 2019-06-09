Pride parade first for Durham Cathedral

Media player
Durham Cathedral celebrates LGBT Pride march
Durham Cathedral walked in the Durham Pride parade for the first time this year.
The event, which celebrates LGBT+ inclusivity and solidarity, attracted hundreds to the city centre.
09 Jun 2019
