Teen tackles anxiety with exercise
Newcastle teenager tackling anxiety with exercise

A teenager from Newcastle says since taking up exercise he has felt more able to cope with life's pressures.

Fifteen-year-old Ben Morris suffered anxiety in the past and often found it difficult to cope.

He is being helped by charity uS, which helps 12 to 25-year-olds become more physical through sport.

It believes taking part in sports and other physical activities can make you feel better and more able to cope.

  • 11 Jun 2019
