Teen tackles anxiety with exercise

Newcastle teenager tackling anxiety with exercise
A teenager from Newcastle says since taking up exercise he has felt more able to cope with life's pressures.
Fifteen-year-old Ben Morris suffered anxiety in the past and often found it difficult to cope.
He is being helped by charity uS, which helps 12 to 25-year-olds become more physical through sport.
It believes taking part in sports and other physical activities can make you feel better and more able to cope.
11 Jun 2019
