Handmade wheelchair for disabled duck

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
County Durham school makes wheelchair for pet duck
A primary school has provided around-the-clock care for a duck that became lame after an illness.
Jimmy the Pekin Duck waddles around St Stephen's C of E Primary School in Willington, County Durham, in a wheelchair made from pipes and hoses.
The school is hoping to build a pen for Jimmy, who is actually a girl, so she can call it her home permanently.
-
12 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-48603089/county-durham-school-makes-wheelchair-for-pet-duckRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window