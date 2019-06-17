'I just felt really down about myself'

Media player
Newcastle project helps baby and parent relationships
A mother has told how she sought help after a traumatic emergency C section and a relationship breakdown triggered postnatal depression.
Gemma Hastings felt "really down" when her son Jenson was 12-weeks-old.
She received advice from the Newcastle Parent Infant Partnership, which says evidence suggests troubling relations in a child's first two years of life can lead to poor mental health in adulthood.
17 Jun 2019
