Man throws milkshake over Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage milkshake attack caught on Newcastle CCTV

This is the moment a man hurled a milkshake over Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage had given a speech on 20 May in Newcastle before the European elections when he was attacked.

Paul Crowther, 32, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

  • 18 Jun 2019