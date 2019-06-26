Media player
Meet Ali, the orphaned pig that thinks she is a sheep
Meet Ali the 13-week-old sheep pig.
The runt of the litter, she had to be hand-reared to survive so staff at Houghall Farm at East Durham College moved her to the same barn as some orphaned lambs.
Each morning they noticed she was escaping into the sheep pen, and now she spends most of her day with her new friends, eating hay and playing.
26 Jun 2019
