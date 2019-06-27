Video

Two women said the metal left in their spines after surgery to fix scoliosis makes them feel like "superwomen".

Sophie Nixon, 27, from Cramlington, Northumberland, and Zoe Blenkinsop, 25, from Newcastle, were both diagnosed and underwent spinal surgery when they were teenagers.

They have since had to learn how to walk again, embrace their scars and also how to deal with setting off metal detectors in shops and airports.

June is scoliosis awareness month. The condition, a curvature of the spine, most often develops in adolescents .