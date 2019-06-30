Video

Donna Phillips from Consett, County Durham, suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped disc when she was knocked down by a car four-and-a-half years ago.

She does not remember anything about the accident in November 2014 on a zebra crossing in the town.

The mum-of-three said she is no longer easy-going and shy, speaks her mind, has "no filter" and can be loud.

She said living with a hidden disability is not easy.