Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wallsend school's cocoon room encourages pupils to open up
A school in North Tyneside has created a safe space for pupils to talk and share their feelings.
Children at Wallsend Jubilee Primary School can spend time relaxing in the Cocoon Room.
The school says it aims to give young people somewhere to go when they are sad or upset and is an important part of teaching the importance of good mental health.
-
30 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-48817568/wallsend-school-s-cocoon-room-encourages-pupils-to-open-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window