The cafe helping people with a passion for cooking

Darlington's Café JJ helps disabled people with cooking
Café JJ was opened 12 years ago by a woman whose disabled son had nowhere to make use of his passion for cooking.
It is run by people with learning disabilities, opens up once a week at Darlington’s Clifton Community Centre, and serves about 90 people.
04 Jul 2019
