Emeli Sande awards degrees to parents

Emeli Sande presents Sunderland University degrees to her parents
One of Emeli Sande's first roles as chancellor of Sunderland University was presenting degrees to her own parents.
Her parents, Joel and Diane, met while studying at the then polytechnic but their daughter's birth meant they were unable to collect their degrees in 1987.
10 Jul 2019
