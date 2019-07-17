Boy makes piggy banks from plastic waste

Media player
Boy makes piggy banks from used plastic bottles
A six-year-old boy from County Durham is making piggy banks from used plastic bottles to help cut waste.
Noah Ward says learning about plastic pollution at school made him want to do something.
The youngster from Brandon has already raised more than £100 for Sea Life Trust.
Family and friends have been donating their used bottles, which are spray-painted and transformed into either pigs or rockets.
17 Jul 2019
