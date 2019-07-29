'Something terrible could happen'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calea TPN patients facing medication delays after MHRA inspection
Hundreds of patients are facing delays in getting the medication they need after a medical firm failed to follow a watchdog's rules.
Calea makes liquid food but had to alter the manufacturing process after a watchdog deemed potentially unsafe.
Michelle Collingwood, a TPN user, is "very, very worried" about fellow patients who need it to survive.
-
29 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49157204/calea-tpn-patients-facing-medication-delays-after-mhra-inspectionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window