Steph's plea to find her sex attacker 10 years on
Video

Whitley Bay sex assault CCTV released 10 years on

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to trace over a violent sex assault that took place in 2009.

Stephanie Hewson was attacked after a night out in Whitley Bay, and the offender has never been found.

  • 02 Aug 2019