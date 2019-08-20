Media player
Hoaxer who claimed to be Yorkshire Ripper dies
When John Humble was questioned after being arrested in 2005, he read aloud a section of the hoax tape recording he posted to West Yorkshire Police in 1979.
The recording sent detectives on a wild goose chase, with claims the delay allowed the real Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe, to murder three more women.
20 Aug 2019
