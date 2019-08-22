Elmer the Elephant takes over the North East

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elmer's Great North Parade takes over the North East
Dozens of elephants have formed a trail around the North East to raise money for charity.
Streets, parks and public buildings have welcomed 50 big and 114 little sculptures of the popular children's character Elmer.
Each one has been individually designed by artists and schools.
The elephants are on show until 1 November, when they will be auctioned off to raise money for St Oswald's Children's Hospice.
-
22 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49438980/elmer-s-great-north-parade-takes-over-the-north-eastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window