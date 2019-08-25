'Before football I had no money'
Newcastle United player Allan Saint-Maximin visits West End food bank

Newcastle United's new signing Allan Saint-Maximin made a trip to the West End food bank.

He signed autographs and took pictures with fans, saying he was "happy" to see people smiling. The food bank has a close relationship with NUFC with spectators making donations before home matches.

