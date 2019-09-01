'I'm a skipper of a boat and I'm only 24'

Media player
Northumberland fisherman Jordan Richardson's life at sea
Meet the young fisherman from Northumberland who is making a living from the seas.
Sophy Rose crew members Jordan Richardson and Edward Sinclaire lift more than 300 creels a day from the waters around Holy Island.
Jordan, 24, skippered his first boat aged 17 and now works full time as a fisherman.
Watch more on this story on Inside Out in the North East and Cumbria on BBC One at 19:30 on Monday 2 September or catch up after on the iPlayer.
01 Sep 2019
