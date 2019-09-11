Hospice honours 'Wonder Woman' runner Aly Dixon

Media player
Hospice honours Sunderland 'Wonder Woman' runner Aly Dixon
World champion marathon runner Aly Dixon has been thanked by a Wearside hospice after she raised thousands of pounds for them.
She did the Great North Run in a Wonder Woman outfit and broke the record for running the fastest half marathon dressed as a superhero.
