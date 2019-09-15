Teaching children the art of parkour

Media player
Parkour purpose-built gym teaches children the sport safely
Parkour is a sport where the streets are used as the playground.
From city centres to housing estates, participants jump across staircases and flip over walls.
In the North East, a purpose-built gym has been created in Hebburn to provide a space to learn their skill indoors.
