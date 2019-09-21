Inflated sculptures brighten up Brutalist landmark
Peterlee's Apollo Pavilion adorned with inflatable sculptures

A landmark of Brutalist architecture has been adorned with illuminated sculptures to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landings.

The concrete Apollo Pavilion in Peterlee, County Durham, was built in 1969 and awarded Grade II*-listed status by English Heritage in 2016.

It has now been encased by four inflated sculptural forms, illuminated from within, which will remain in place over the weekend.

